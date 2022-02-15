 Skip to main content

ImmunityBio's Ankitva Shows 100% Survival At Two Years In Bladder Cancer Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 12:46pm   Comments
ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRXannounced data from its bladder cancer trial (QUILT-3.032) Phase 2/3 study of intravesical BCG plus Anktiva (N-803).

  • The data showed sustained complete response rates in patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive carcinoma in situ (NMIBC CIS) bladder cancer (Cohort A), and papillary disease (Cohort B). 
  • Of the 83 patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS, 59 (71%) had a complete response with a median duration of response of 24.1 months.
  • The rates exceeded historical complete response rates of 41% and 18% for FDA-approved Merck Co & Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Endo International Plc's (NASDAQ: ENDP) Valstar (valrubicin), respectively.
  •  In the papillary disease arm of the study (Cohort B), 57% of patients are disease-free at 12 months and 53% at 18 months.
  • In Cohort A, 24.1 months median durable complete remission was seen, with 96% and 91% avoidance of bladder cancer progression and cystectomy, respectively, at 24 months in responders.
  • 100% bladder cancer-specific overall survival was observed at 24 months.
  • In Cohort B, 99% overall bladder cancer-specific survival and 95% Cystectomy avoidance rate were seen.
  • Price Action: IBRX shares are up 17.7% at $6.77 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

