VYNE Therapeutics' BET Inhibitor Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action In Skin Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:06pm   Comments
VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE) has announced preclinical data in an ex vivo skin model of vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune depigmenting disorder of the skin.

  • In the preclinical model, pan-bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor VYN201 reduced the expression of key pro-inflammatory biomarkers relevant to the pathogenesis of vitiligo.
  • It also demonstrated a marked reduction in melanocyte loss.
  • Vitiligo is characterized by increased MMP-9 secretion and soluble E-cadherin2, resulting in a loss of pigment in the skin.
  • In the study, reconstituted human epithelial skin cultures were stimulated with Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-α) and Interferon-gamma (IFN-ɣ) cytokines to induce a vitiligo phenotype.
  • The stimulated cultures were topically treated with vehicle VYN201 at varying concentrations, or active control, topical ruxolitinib cream.
  • Applications with VYN201 resulted in statistically significant reductions in MMP-9 when compared to vehicle, with a 94.7% reduction in secreted MMP-9 for the VYN201 1% treatment.
  • VYN201 also resulted in statistically significant reductions in the release of soluble E-cadherin relative to the vehicle, with a 32.6% reduction in soluble E-cadherin for the VYN201.
  • Price Action: VYNE shares are up 1.82% at $0.52 during the market session on the last check Monday.

