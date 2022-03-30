QQQ
Calithera Biosciences Raises $10M Via Equity Issued At 10% Discount

by Vandana Singh
March 30, 2022 11:24 AM | 1 min read
  • Calithera Biosciences Inc CALA priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 18.5 million shares at $0.54 per share for gross proceeds of $10 million.
  • Each share of common stock is accompanied by a warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.54 per share, which is immediately exercisable and will expire in 18 months, and a warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.54 per share, which is immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
  • The offering is expected to close on April 1.
  • SVB Leerink and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • Calithera Biosciences will use the proceeds to further the clinical development of mivavotinib, SYK inhibitor, and sapanisertib, dual TORC 1/2 inhibitor, in Phase 2 clinical trials, fund clinical development of additional clinical candidates, and early-stage research.
  • See the offer prospectus here.
  • Price Action: CALA shares are down 31.4% at $0.41 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

