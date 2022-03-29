Why Novo Nordisk Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

The FDA has approved Novo Nordisk A/S's NVO 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (once-weekly semaglutide subcutaneous injection), a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analog for type 2 diabetes.

The FDA approval is based on the results from the SUSTAIN FORTE trial.

Novo Nordisk Doubles 2025 Sales Target On Strong Wegovy Demand. In the trial, people treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg achieved a statistically significant and superior reduction in HbA1c at week 40 compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg. Both doses of semaglutide appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile in the trial.

The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal. Compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg, the gastrointestinal adverse events were similar for semaglutide 2.0 mg.

Novo Nordisk expects to launch Ozempic 2.0 mg in the United States in Q2 of 2022.

