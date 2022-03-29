QQQ
Why Novo Nordisk Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Vandana Singh
March 29, 2022 9:36 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has approved Novo Nordisk A/S's NVO 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (once-weekly semaglutide subcutaneous injection), a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analog for type 2 diabetes. 
  • Ozempic is now approved in the US at 0.5 mg,1.0 mg, and 2.0 mg doses to treat type 2 diabetes in adults. Further, Ozempic is indicated to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events.
  • The FDA approval is based on the results from the SUSTAIN FORTE trial. 
  • Related: Novo Nordisk Doubles 2025 Sales Target On Strong Wegovy Demand.
  • In the trial, people treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg achieved a statistically significant and superior reduction in HbA1c at week 40 compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg. Both doses of semaglutide appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile in the trial. 
  • The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal. Compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg, the gastrointestinal adverse events were similar for semaglutide 2.0 mg. 
  • Novo Nordisk expects to launch Ozempic 2.0 mg in the United States in Q2 of 2022.
  • Price Action: NVO shares are up 3.20% at $111.36 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

