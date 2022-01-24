 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Britain To Test Merck - Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 Antiviral Pill In Hospitalized Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
Britain To Test Merck - Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 Antiviral Pill In Hospitalized Patients

British scientists will start testing Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir as a possible treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, reported Reuters.

  • The pill is approved in Britain for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19. Still, it is unknown whether it would work in patients hospitalized with severe illness, researchers of the RECOVERY trial said.
  • The study will compare 800 mg doses of molnupiravir, given twice daily for five days, with standard care for adult patients in hospitals because of COVID-19.
  • Related: Reddy's To Launch Generic Version Of Merck's COVID-19 Drug At $0.50/Pill: Reuters.
  • "Adding molnupiravir (to the study) will allow us to study this drug on its own, but also in combination with other COVID-19 treatments," said Peter Horby, joint chief investigator of the trial and Oxford University professor.
  • Related: UK Calls For Additional Doses Of COVID-19 Antivirals From Merck, Pfizer.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 3.14% at $77.47 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

Merck's Gefapixant For Chronic Cough Slapped With FDA Complete Response Letter
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: ViacomCBS, Ford, Meta, Netflix, Microsoft, Tesla And More
Merck Scores Win In Insurance Battle Over Cyberattack - Bloomberg Report
Everest Boosts Covid Bet With New Licensing Deal Despite Crowded Field
Casi Pharma-Partnered BioInvent's Lead Cancer Program Gets FDA Orphan Drug Tag
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax COVID Shot Authorized In Australia, Zymeworks Restructures, Orphan Drug Designation For Marker's Pancreatic Cancer Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com