Britain To Test Merck - Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 Antiviral Pill In Hospitalized Patients
British scientists will start testing Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir as a possible treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, reported Reuters.
- The pill is approved in Britain for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19. Still, it is unknown whether it would work in patients hospitalized with severe illness, researchers of the RECOVERY trial said.
- The study will compare 800 mg doses of molnupiravir, given twice daily for five days, with standard care for adult patients in hospitals because of COVID-19.
- "Adding molnupiravir (to the study) will allow us to study this drug on its own, but also in combination with other COVID-19 treatments," said Peter Horby, joint chief investigator of the trial and Oxford University professor.
- Price Action: MRK shares are down 3.14% at $77.47 during the market session on the last check Monday.
