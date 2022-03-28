Incyte's Ruxolitinib Shows Further Improvement In Facial, Total Body Re-pigmentation At 52 Weeks In Skin Disorder

Incyte Corporation INCY announced new 52-week results from its Phase 3 TRuE-V trial of ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura) in nonsegmental vitiligo.

The data were presented at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting.

The 52-week results build on the previously announced positive 24-week results and include data from the 24-week double-blind and 28-week treatment extension periods of the Phase 3 TRuE-V1 and TRuE-V2 studies.

The Week 52 analysis showed that patients applying 1.5% ruxolitinib cream twice daily (BID) had clinically meaningful facial and total body repigmentation.

Approximately 50% of patients achieved over 75% improvement in the Vitiligo severity index compared to the improvement from baseline reported for these patients at Week 24, which was approximately 30%.

Nearly one-third achieved over 90% improvement in the Vitiligo severity index.

The overall safety profile of ruxolitinib cream in vitiligo was consistent with previous study data. There were no clinically significant application site reactions or treatment-related severe adverse events related to ruxolitinib cream.

Price Action: INCY shares are up 0.70% at $79.01 during the market session on the last check Monday.