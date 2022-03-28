Incyte's Ruxolitinib Shows Further Improvement In Facial, Total Body Re-pigmentation At 52 Weeks In Skin Disorder

Incyte Corporation INCY announced new 52-week results from its Phase 3 TRuE-V trial of ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura) in nonsegmental vitiligo.
- The data were presented at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting.
- The 52-week results build on the previously announced positive 24-week results and include data from the 24-week double-blind and 28-week treatment extension periods of the Phase 3 TRuE-V1 and TRuE-V2 studies.
- The Week 52 analysis showed that patients applying 1.5% ruxolitinib cream twice daily (BID) had clinically meaningful facial and total body repigmentation.
- Approximately 50% of patients achieved over 75% improvement in the Vitiligo severity index compared to the improvement from baseline reported for these patients at Week 24, which was approximately 30%.
- Nearly one-third achieved over 90% improvement in the Vitiligo severity index.
- The overall safety profile of ruxolitinib cream in vitiligo was consistent with previous study data. There were no clinically significant application site reactions or treatment-related severe adverse events related to ruxolitinib cream.
