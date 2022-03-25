QQQ
Novartis Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Kymriah In Follicular Lymphoma, Jakavi In GvHD

by Vandana Singh
March 25, 2022 1:43 PM | 1 min read

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Novartis AG's NVS Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for follicular lymphoma.

  • The opinion covers a CAR-T cell therapy for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
  • The CHMP positive opinion is based on the Phase 2 ELARA trial results. Among patients treated with Kymriah, 86% had a response, including 69% who experienced a complete response (CR). 
  • If approved, r/r FL would be the third indication for which Kymriah is available to patients in the European Union (EU). 
  • The CHMP also backed the approval of Jakavi (ruxolitinib) for chronic graft versus host disease (GvHD).
  • The recommendation covers Jakavi for patients aged 12 years and older with acute GvHD who have an inadequate response to corticosteroids or other systemic therapies. 
  • If approved, Jakavi will be the first JAK1/2 inhibitor available for patients with GvHD in Europe.
  • The CHMP positive opinion was based on data from the Phase 3 REACH2 and REACH3 studies. Jakavi demonstrated superiority versus best available therapy (BAT) in patients with steroid-refractory and steroid-dependent GvHD, respectively.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.06% at $86.69 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted In: BriefsEuropean Medicines AgencyBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral