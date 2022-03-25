Roivant' Dermavant Showcases New Long-Term Durability, Tolerability Data For Plaque Psoriasis Candidate

- Roivant Sciences Ltd's ROIV subsidiary Dermavant Sciences announced results from Phase 3 PSOARING 3 long-term extension study of tapinarof cream 1% for plaque psoriasis in adults.
- The results demonstrated durable improvements across efficacy outcomes, quality of life measures, and tolerability scores.
- The data were shared at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting.
- The newly presented data include prespecified analyses of key secondary efficacy outcomes, quality of life, and tolerability assessments.
- Continued improvements were observed in all assessments beyond the responses observed in the 12-week pivotal studies.
- Investigators rated most patients as having no irritation (score of 0), including those who applied tapinarof to sensitive skin and intertriginous areas at all time points across 40 weeks.
- Long-term treatment with tapinarof cream 1% QD for up to 52 weeks demonstrated continued and durable improvement in mean severity and tolerability scores.
- In August last year, the FDA accepted a marketing application for tapinarof cream 1% to treat plaque psoriasis in adult patients, with the target action date assigned in Q2 2022.
- Price Action: ROIV shares are down 1.57% at $5.03 on the last check Friday.
