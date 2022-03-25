Roivant' Dermavant Showcases New Long-Term Durability, Tolerability Data For Plaque Psoriasis Candidate

by

Roivant Sciences Ltd's ROIV subsidiary Dermavant Sciences announced results from Phase 3 PSOARING 3 long-term extension study of tapinarof cream 1% for plaque psoriasis in adults.

subsidiary announced results from Phase 3 PSOARING 3 long-term extension study of tapinarof cream 1% for plaque psoriasis in adults. The results demonstrated durable improvements across efficacy outcomes, quality of life measures, and tolerability scores.

The data were shared at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting.

The newly presented data include prespecified analyses of key secondary efficacy outcomes, quality of life, and tolerability assessments.

Continued improvements were observed in all assessments beyond the responses observed in the 12-week pivotal studies.

Investigators rated most patients as having no irritation (score of 0), including those who applied tapinarof to sensitive skin and intertriginous areas at all time points across 40 weeks.

Long-term treatment with tapinarof cream 1% QD for up to 52 weeks demonstrated continued and durable improvement in mean severity and tolerability scores.

In August last year, the FDA accepted a marketing application for tapinarof cream 1% to treat plaque psoriasis in adult patients, with the target action date assigned in Q2 2022.

Price Action: ROIV shares are down 1.57% at $5.03 on the last check Friday.

