Regulus Starts Preclinical Studies In ALS Under Pact With Brigham and Women's Hospital

Regulus Therapeutics Inc RGLS has initiated studies to evaluate a library of oligonucleotides to block miR-155 for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease) under a collaboration agreement with Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH).
- The agreement, effective since September 2021, encompasses the investigation of the biologic effects of miR-155 inhibitors in both in vitro and in vivo models of ALS.
- Results from these initial studies will guide future experiments' design in additional animal models of the disease and characterize their properties.
- Preliminary data from the studies are expected in 2H of 2022.
- In animal models of ALS, miR-155 was found upregulated in microglia and associated with disease progression. Notably, miR-155 was also elevated in the spinal cord of patients with ALS.
- Anti-miR-155 treatment suppressed disease-associated cytotoxic microglia, and resulted in robust improvement in clinically relevant disease endpoints, including prolongation of survival.
