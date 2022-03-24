Regulus Starts Preclinical Studies In ALS Under Pact With Brigham and Women's Hospital

Regulus Therapeutics Inc RGLS has initiated studies to evaluate a library of oligonucleotides to block miR-155 for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease) under a collaboration agreement with Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH).

The agreement, effective since September 2021, encompasses the investigation of the biologic effects of miR-155 inhibitors in both in vitro and in vivo models of ALS.

Results from these initial studies will guide future experiments' design in additional animal models of the disease and characterize their properties.

Preliminary data from the studies are expected in 2H of 2022.

In animal models of ALS, miR-155 was found upregulated in microglia and associated with disease progression. Notably, miR-155 was also elevated in the spinal cord of patients with ALS.

Anti-miR-155 treatment suppressed disease-associated cytotoxic microglia, and resulted in robust improvement in clinically relevant disease endpoints, including prolongation of survival.

