Halozyme, Chugai Ink $185M ENHANZE Technology Licensing Pact

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc HALO has announced a collaboration and license agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for exclusive access to Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology for an undisclosed target.
- The ENHANZE drug-delivery technology is based on its patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20).
- rHuPH20 has been shown to remove traditional limitations on the volume of biologics delivered subcutaneously.
- Using rHuPH20, some biologics and compounds administered intravenously may instead be delivered subcutaneously.
- ENHANZE may also benefit subcutaneous biologics by reducing the need for multiple injections.
- Under the agreement terms, Chugai will make an upfront payment of $25 million to Halozyme and is obligated to make potential future milestone payments of up to $160 million.
- Halozyme will also receive royalties on sales of commercialized medicines using the ENHANZE® technology.
- Chugai represents Halozyme's twelfth global collaboration and license partner for the ENHANZE technology, covering more than 60 therapeutic targets, including five commercialized products.
- Price Action: HALO shares are up 0.75% at $37.86 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
