Halozyme, Chugai Ink $185M ENHANZE Technology Licensing Pact

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc HALO has announced a collaboration and license agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for exclusive access to Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology for an undisclosed target.

The ENHANZE drug-delivery technology is based on its patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20).

rHuPH20 has been shown to remove traditional limitations on the volume of biologics delivered subcutaneously.

Using rHuPH20, some biologics and compounds administered intravenously may instead be delivered subcutaneously.

ENHANZE may also benefit subcutaneous biologics by reducing the need for multiple injections.

Related: Argenx's Subcutaneous Efgartigimod At Par With Intravenous Administration In Neuromuscular Disorder.

Argenx's Subcutaneous Efgartigimod At Par With Intravenous Administration In Neuromuscular Disorder. Under the agreement terms, Chugai will make an upfront payment of $25 million to Halozyme and is obligated to make potential future milestone payments of up to $160 million.

Halozyme will also receive royalties on sales of commercialized medicines using the ENHANZE® technology.

Chugai represents Halozyme's twelfth global collaboration and license partner for the ENHANZE technology, covering more than 60 therapeutic targets, including five commercialized products.

Price Action: HALO shares are up 0.75% at $37.86 during the market session on the last check Thursday.