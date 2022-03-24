QQQ
Halozyme, Chugai Ink $185M ENHANZE Technology Licensing Pact

by Vandana Singh
March 24, 2022 10:41 AM | 1 min read

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc HALO has announced a collaboration and license agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for exclusive access to Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology for an undisclosed target. 

  • The ENHANZE drug-delivery technology is based on its patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20). 
  • rHuPH20 has been shown to remove traditional limitations on the volume of biologics delivered subcutaneously. 
  • Using rHuPH20, some biologics and compounds administered intravenously may instead be delivered subcutaneously. 
  • ENHANZE may also benefit subcutaneous biologics by reducing the need for multiple injections. 
  • Related: Argenx's Subcutaneous Efgartigimod At Par With Intravenous Administration In Neuromuscular Disorder.
  • Under the agreement terms, Chugai will make an upfront payment of $25 million to Halozyme and is obligated to make potential future milestone payments of up to $160 million. 
  • Halozyme will also receive royalties on sales of commercialized medicines using the ENHANZE® technology.
  • Chugai represents Halozyme's twelfth global collaboration and license partner for the ENHANZE technology, covering more than 60 therapeutic targets, including five commercialized products.
  • Price Action: HALO shares are up 0.75% at $37.86 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareContractsGeneral