4D Pharma Shares Soar On MRx0518/Keytruda Combo Trial Data In Renal Cell Carcinoma

4D pharma plc LBPS has announced interim results from Phase 1/2 study evaluating the combination of MRx0518 and Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

The primary efficacy endpoint for Part B of the study is more than three out of 30 patients per tumor group achieving clinical benefit for at least six months.

4D Pharma To Test Its Single-Strain Live Biotherapeutics In Parkinson's Disease. Part B of the study has enrolled 20 patients with RCC, of which four out of the first 16 evaluable patients have achieved clinical benefit, each having achieved at least six months of stable disease.

To date, Part B of the study has enrolled 47 patients of up to 120 patients with RCC, non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

MRx0518 continues to be safe and well-tolerated.

Price Action: LBPS shares are up 47.8% at $6.96 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

