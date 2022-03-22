Calliditas Expects EMA's CHMP Opinion For Nefecon In Q2

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT says that the opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) can be expected in Q2 of 2022.
- In its review of the marketing authorization application (MAA) for Nefecon, the CHMP has informed us that they will issue an additional list of questions related to manufacturing-related information, resulting in EMA's opinion slipping into Q2.
- The continued review does not relate to the safety or efficacy of Nefecon, and there are no plans for an oral explanation.
- Related: Calliditas Shares Rally After FDA's Accelerated Approval For Budesonide For Kidney Disease.
- "Targeting an opinion in Q1 was ambitious in light of the fact that this is the first time the EMA has reviewed a drug for this indication," said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.
- Price Action: CALT shares are down 5.44% at $17.90 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to get Triple-Digit returns in volatile markets. Click Here Now to Register
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.