Aligos Pulls Plug On Early-Stage Chronic Hepatitis B Treatment Candidate

Aligos Therapeutics Inc ALGS has discontinued the development of its drug candidate, ALG-020572, which was being studied in subjects with chronic hepatitis B (CHB).
- Dosing in the first CHB cohort of the Phase 1 study was stopped after one subject experienced a serious adverse event (SAE) with a significant increase in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) following multiple dosing of 210 mg ALG-020572 that resulted in a brief hospitalization.
- This is one of four CHB subjects in this first cohort who experienced potentially drug-related ALT flares, which were unexpected based on prior experience in nonclinical studies and single-dose safety data in healthy volunteers.
- In all four CHB subjects, laboratory parameters and symptoms are improving. The hospitalized subject has been discharged.
- With this reprioritization of the company's pipeline and proceeds resulting from Aligos' partnership activities and other cost-saving measures, Aligos believes its cash to provide sufficient resources to fund planned operations into 1H of 2024.
- Price Action: ALGS shares are up 1.40% at $2.89 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
