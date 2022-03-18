Sorrento's Pain Company Reveals Final Results For SP-102 Data For Sciatica Pain Management

by

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's SRNE subsidiary Scilex Holding Company has announced final results from its SP-102 Phase 3 Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program.

subsidiary has announced final results from its SP-102 Phase 3 Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program. SP-102 (Semdexa) has received Fast Track status from the FDA.

The C.L.E.A.R. Trial investigated the safety and analgesic effects of single and repeat transforaminal injections of SP-102 compared to placebo (saline injection).

The trial enrolled 401 low back pain subjects with unilateral intervertebral disc herniation in the lumbar spine, resulting in moderate to severe leg pain radicular pain symptoms.

SP-102 demonstrated pain relief that continued through 12 weeks.

Related: Vickers Venture SPAC To Merge With Sorrento Therapeutics' Pain-Focused Subsidiary.

Vickers Venture SPAC To Merge With Sorrento Therapeutics' Pain-Focused Subsidiary. Other pain measurements, such as worst daily and current pain in the affected leg and average daily pain in the lower back, demonstrated statistically significant results compared to placebo.

Safety analysis demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no identified safety risks.

SP-102 is a non-opioid novel injectable corticosteroid gel formulation product in development to treat lumbar radicular pain, and it contains no preservatives, surfactants, solvents, or particulates.

Price Action: SRNE shares are up 1.74% at $2.64 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.