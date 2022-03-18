QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Sorrento's Pain Company Reveals Final Results For SP-102 Data For Sciatica Pain Management

by Vandana Singh
March 18, 2022 12:02 PM | 1 min read
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's SRNE subsidiary Scilex Holding Company has announced final results from its SP-102 Phase 3 Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program. 
  • SP-102 (Semdexa) has received Fast Track status from the FDA.
  • The C.L.E.A.R. Trial investigated the safety and analgesic effects of single and repeat transforaminal injections of SP-102 compared to placebo (saline injection). 
  • The trial enrolled 401 low back pain subjects with unilateral intervertebral disc herniation in the lumbar spine, resulting in moderate to severe leg pain radicular pain symptoms. 
  • SP-102 demonstrated pain relief that continued through 12 weeks
  • Related: Vickers Venture SPAC To Merge With Sorrento Therapeutics' Pain-Focused Subsidiary.
  • Other pain measurements, such as worst daily and current pain in the affected leg and average daily pain in the lower back, demonstrated statistically significant results compared to placebo. 
  • Safety analysis demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no identified safety risks. 
  • SP-102 is a non-opioid novel injectable corticosteroid gel formulation product in development to treat lumbar radicular pain, and it contains no preservatives, surfactants, solvents, or particulates. 
  • Price Action: SRNE shares are up 1.74% at $2.64 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareSmall CapGeneral