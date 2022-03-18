Zosano Lays Off ~30% Of Its Workforce After FDA Rejection Of Migraine Drug Application

Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN is looking at strategic alternatives and reduced 31% of its staff as the FDA rejected its already-rejected migraine drug last month.
- M207, known as Qtrypta, includes a new delivery system for migraine drug triptan zolmitriptan. But Zosano's resubmission did not show a "complete response to the deficiencies" outlined in the agency's 2020 rejection.
- The company had 29 R&D employees at the end of 2021. Now, it has 21, according to Zosano's latest 10-K filing.
- But even if the company can get the drug approved, it will likely face more hurdles, according to the SEC filing.
- As of December 31, 2021, Zosano held cash and cash equivalents of $11.0 million.
- Price Action: ZSAN shares are down 3.36% at $0.19 during the market session on the last check Friday.
