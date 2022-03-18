Zosano Lays Off ~30% Of Its Workforce After FDA Rejection Of Migraine Drug Application

Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN is looking at strategic alternatives and reduced 31% of its staff as the FDA rejected its already-rejected migraine drug last month.

M207, known as Qtrypta, includes a new delivery system for migraine drug triptan zolmitriptan. But Zosano's resubmission did not show a "complete response to the deficiencies" outlined in the agency's 2020 rejection.

The company had 29 R&D employees at the end of 2021. Now, it has 21, according to Zosano's latest 10-K filing.

But even if the company can get the drug approved, it will likely face more hurdles, according to the SEC filing.

As of December 31, 2021, Zosano held cash and cash equivalents of $11.0 million.

Price Action: ZSAN shares are down 3.36% at $0.19 during the market session on the last check Friday.