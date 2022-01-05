Zosano Pharma Announces Publication Of Early Data On Influenza Vaccine
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) announced the publication of Phase 1 trial data of influenza vaccine in the Journal of Vaccines and Immunology.
- The data demonstrated that a low dose of a trivalent influenza vaccine administered via its transdermal microneedle system produced antibody levels and was generally well tolerated.
- The Company noted that a lower dose of an influenza vaccine produced antibody levels similar to an intramuscular injection of the same vaccine at a higher dose.
- The single-center, randomized Phase 1 study enrolled 90 subjects between 18 to 40 years to receive a trivalent influenza vaccine containing strains A/H1N1, A/H3N2, and B.
- In November, the Company announced the successful formulation of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate utilizing its microneedle patch system.
- Zosano's patch consists of an array of approximately two thousand drug-coated titanium microneedles mounted on an adhesive patch that is administered to the skin using a reusable applicator.
- Price Action: ZSAN shares are up 11.8% at $0.58 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General