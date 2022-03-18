QQQ
Seres Therapeutics' SER-155 Reduces Infection, GvHD In Animal Study

by Vandana Singh
March 18, 2022 9:55 AM | 1 min read

Seres Therapeutics Inc MCRB will present preclinical findings at the European Bone Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) Annual Meeting.

  • The data suggest that SER-155 targets the host immune response, potentially allowing patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) to avoid infection or Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD).
  • SER-155 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial.
  • Across various preclinical models, SER-155 appears to work by reducing gastrointestinal (GI) inflammation, fortifying the protective GI lining, and promoting immune cell balance in the gut. 
  • Related: Seres Therapeutics' Oral Microbiome Candidate Shows Meaningful Improvements In Difficile Infection.
  • In cultured human cells, SER-155 protected the barrier between the colon and invading pathogens from inflammatory damage. 
  • In mice, SER-155 increased the ratio of regulatory T cells to inflammatory Th1 and Th17 effector T cells, potentially reducing the risk and severity of GvHD. 
  • Price Action: MCRB shares are up 1.72% at $7.71 during the market session on the last check Friday.

