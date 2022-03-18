Seres Therapeutics' SER-155 Reduces Infection, GvHD In Animal Study

Seres Therapeutics Inc MCRB will present preclinical findings at the European Bone Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) Annual Meeting.

The data suggest that SER-155 targets the host immune response, potentially allowing patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) to avoid infection or Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD).

SER-155 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial.

Across various preclinical models, SER-155 appears to work by reducing gastrointestinal (GI) inflammation, fortifying the protective GI lining, and promoting immune cell balance in the gut.

In cultured human cells, SER-155 protected the barrier between the colon and invading pathogens from inflammatory damage.

In mice, SER-155 increased the ratio of regulatory T cells to inflammatory Th1 and Th17 effector T cells, potentially reducing the risk and severity of GvHD.

