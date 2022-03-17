TFF Pharma Inks Research Pact With US Army For Dry Powder Medical Countermeasures

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc TFFP has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) for defensive research into countermeasures against biological warfare.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
- Under the terms of the CRADA, TFF Pharma and USAMRIID will evaluate the immune response of a dry powder recombinant Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 Glycoprotein (TFFD-rVSV-SARS2-GP) vaccine formulated using TFF's Thin Film Freezing technology.
- USAMRIID will assess the immunogenicity and protective efficacy of inhaled dry powder formulation against SARS-CoV-2 induced in an animal model compared to the intramuscular administration.
- Related: TFF Pharma's Inhaled Niclosamide Shows Potent Activity Against Omicron Variant.
- Earlier in 2021, under the existing CRADA, TFF Pharmaceuticals announced positive preclinical data showing the two Thin Film Freezing-formulated biodefense countermeasures maintained efficacy in an in vitro viral neutralization assay.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals' Thin Film Freezing (TFF) platform is designed to improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs. It is particularly suited to generate dry powder particles with properties targeted for inhalation delivery.
- Price Action: TFFP shares are up 9.32% at $6.57 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.