TFF Pharma's Inhaled Niclosamide Shows Potent Activity Against Omicron Variant
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 2:29pm   Comments
Preclinical studies show that TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: TFFP) inhaled niclosamide product candidate inhibits viral replication of both the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2.

  • More specifically, nirmatrelvir and molnupiravir showed complete inhibition of the Omicron variant at 2.5 μM.
  • In the studies announced today by TFF Pharmaceuticals, inhaled niclosamide demonstrated complete inhibition of Omicron at only 1μM. 
  • These studies also confirm the previous findings, which validated the potent antiviral efficacy of niclosamide in a human airway model.
  • Related: TFF Pharma To Begin Human Trial For Inhaled COVID-19 Therapy In Canada.
  • In a Phase 1 study, TFF Pharmaceuticals has already demonstrated that a 6 mg BID dosing of inhaled niclosamide is well tolerated. Notably, the 6 mg dose level is estimated to produce a concentration of >100 μM in the epithelial lining fluid in the lung following delivery as a dry powder.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals has completed enrollment in the Phase 1 study of its inhaled formulation of niclosamide for COVID-19. It expects to release the safety and pharmacokinetic data by the end of Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: TFFP shares are up 6.42% at $6.30 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

