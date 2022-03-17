NexImmune, Zephyr Join Forces For Oncology Target Discovery, Validation

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
NexImmune Inc NEXI and Zephyr AI have announced a strategic partnership focusing on discovering and validating novel targets for new T-cell-mediated therapies in oncology.
- The collaboration will combine Zephyr's artificial intelligence and algorithmic technology with NexImmune's Artificial Immune Modulation nanoparticle technology to identify and validate optimal antigens and antigen cocktails for solid and hematological cancers.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Zephyr will employ its proprietary AI and machine learning technology to identify targets suitable for activating T-cell-mediated anti-tumor responses.
- Specifically, Zephyr will evaluate a range of molecular and genetic data through in silico target discovery to uncover potential tumor-associated antigens and neoantigens.
- NexImmune will screen and validate these targets using its proprietary AIM platform.
- The collaboration will focus on selecting multiple cognate peptides derived from known tumor-associated antigens and neoantigens.
- Price Action: NEXI shares are up 6.15% at $1.90 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
