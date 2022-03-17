Dynavax Adjuvanted Clover Bio's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shows Durable Protection Against Omicron

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd's follow-up analysis for efficacy in the SPECTRA Phase 2/3 trial of SCB-2019 COVID-19 vaccine provided high and durable protection in individuals five months after the second dose.
- The follow-up analysis involved 26,400 individuals.
- Against any variant, efficacy was maintained at 100% against severe COVID-19 and 95% against COVID-19 associated hospitalizations at five months after the second dose in the primary vaccination setting.
- Additionally, there was no evidence that clinical efficacy declined over five months in individuals with prior infection who were subsequently boosted with SCB-2019.
- Clover's COVID-19 vaccine candidate combines Dynavax Technologies Corporation's DVAX CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum).
- A heterologous booster dose of SCB-2019 in individuals previously receiving two doses of AstraZeneca plc AZN COVID-19 vaccine induced approximately 2-fold higher levels of neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant compared to individuals receiving three doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.
- A homologous booster dose of SCB-2019 in individuals with prior COVID-19 infection induced multi-fold higher levels of neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant than individuals receiving three doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.
- The submissions are anticipated to complete in mid-2022 for the China NMPA and by Q3 of 2022 for the WHO and EMA.
- Price Action: DVAX shares are up 3.10% at $11.31 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.