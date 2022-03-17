Stealth BioTherapeutics Showcases New Nonclinical Data From Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO presented new data demonstrating the potential synergistic relationship between elamipretide and an exon-skipping phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) in the X-linked muscular dystrophy (mdx) animal model.
- The data were presented at the 2022 Muscular Dystrophy Association and Clinical and Scientific Conference.
- Mitochondrial dysfunction has been observed early in the progression of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
- It contributes to impaired energy homeostasis and inflammatory signaling in DMD.
- As PMO efficacy has been shown to be energy-dependent, the study tested the hypothesis that improving mitochondrial function with the mitochondria-targeting elamipretide would enhance PMO efficacy.
- Results from the 7-week study demonstrated that the combination of weekly PMO and daily elamipretide therapies produced more than double the mean level of dystrophin protein in muscles compared to PMO alone.
- The data highlight the PMO/elamipretide combo therapy as a potential treatment for patients with DMD.
- In December, Stealth Bio concluded the pre-IND meeting for the DMD development program, including aligning on Stealth's proposal to assess the progression of myocardial fibrosis as a surrogate endpoint for its planned clinical trial.
- Price Action: MITO shares closed 11.1% at $0.64 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.
