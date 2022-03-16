Protagonist Therapeutics Earns $25M Milestone Payment From Janssen Biotech

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX has received a $25 million milestone payment from its collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc, a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ.
- The payment comes after the dosing of the third patient in the Phase 2b FRONTIER 1 clinical trial of PN-235 (JNJ-77242113).
- FRONTIER 1 is a Phase 2b dose-ranging study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PN-235 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
- This study is expected to enroll 240 participants.
- Protagonist has granted Janssen an exclusive worldwide license to research, develop and commercialize oral IL-23 receptor antagonists.
- Protagonist is eligible for up to approximately $850 million in development-related milestone payments, in addition to $112.5M in milestones already earned.
- Under terms of the collaboration, Janssen will conduct all future clinical studies, including Phase 2 and 3 studies. Janssen will be financially responsible for such studies.
- Price Action: PTGX shares are up 1.78% at $26.28 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
