AIM ImmunoTech Recruits hVIVO For Ampligen Trial For Prophylaxis Use Against Respiratory Viruses
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) has signed a Clinical Trial Agreement with hVIVO for Phase 2a Human Challenge Trial (HCT) for intranasal Ampligen as prophylaxis against respiratory viruses.
- The HCT will test Ampligen as a potential intranasal prophylactic using a human rhinovirus (HRV-16, a common cold virus) and influenza A virus (H3N2).
- This antiviral study will be conducted by hVIVO, a subsidiary of Open Orphan plc.
- The AIM-sponsored study is expected to start in Q4 2021.
- AIM submitted a proposed protocol for the study to the Oxford Research Ethics Committee/Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency.
- The committee met last week, and its response is expected by mid-November.
- Phase 2a HCT will enroll 64 participants.
- Related: AIM ImmunoTech Plans To Evaluate Two Forms Of Ampligen In Early-COVID-19 Disease.
- Price Action: AIM stock is up 1.54% at $1.98 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General