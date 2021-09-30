 Skip to main content

AIM ImmunoTech Recruits hVIVO For Ampligen Trial For Prophylaxis Use Against Respiratory Viruses
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 9:26am   Comments
AIM ImmunoTech Recruits hVIVO For Ampligen Trial For Prophylaxis Use Against Respiratory Viruses
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) has signed a Clinical Trial Agreement with hVIVO for Phase 2a Human Challenge Trial (HCT) for intranasal Ampligen as prophylaxis against respiratory viruses.
  • The HCT will test Ampligen as a potential intranasal prophylactic using a human rhinovirus (HRV-16, a common cold virus) and influenza A virus (H3N2).
  • This antiviral study will be conducted by hVIVO, a subsidiary of Open Orphan plc.
  • The AIM-sponsored study is expected to start in Q4 2021.
  • AIM submitted a proposed protocol for the study to the Oxford Research Ethics Committee/Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency. 
  • The committee met last week, and its response is expected by mid-November. 
  • Phase 2a HCT will enroll 64 participants.
  • Related: AIM ImmunoTech Plans To Evaluate Two Forms Of Ampligen In Early-COVID-19 Disease.
  • Price Action: AIM stock is up 1.54% at $1.98 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

