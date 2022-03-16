Prothena Highlinghts New Preclinical Data For Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Vaccine Programs

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Prothena Corporation plc PRTA presented new preclinical data from its dual Aβ/tau and tandem C-terminal α-synuclein vaccine programs in Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), respectively.
- The data were presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD 2022).
- The Company plans for an IND for the AD vaccine candidate in 2023.
- Related: Novo Nordisk To Buy Prothena's ATTR Amyloidosis Program For Up To $1.2B.
- The presentation on preclinical data demonstrates Prothena's dual Aβ/tau vaccine for Alzheimer's, generated anti-Aβ and anti-tau antibodies to enable phagocytosis of Aβ and neutralize tau.
- Preclinical data from the tandem C-terminal α-synuclein vaccine for Parkinson's produces robust binding to pathogenic α-synuclein and inhibition of uptake of soluble α-synuclein aggregates into cells.
- Price Action: PRTA shares closed 4.35% higher at $33.33 on Tuesday.
