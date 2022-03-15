Alector Highlights Mid-Stage Study Data On Lead Dementia Drug

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Alector Inc ALEC is flashing some AL001 (latozinemab) Phase 2 data at an Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease conference, this time in dementia with a different type of mutation: C9orf72.
- Results in this cohort also showed elevated progranulin levels in both plasma and cerebrospinal fluid while patients were on monthly treatment for a year.
- Additionally, clinical assessments showed a delay in annualized disease progression, approximately 54%.
- Related: Alector Stock Falls After Flashing 12-Month Data From Mid-Stage Trial In Frontotemporal Dementia Patients.
- Mean levels of neurofilament light chain (NfL), a marker of axonal damage, remained stable over the course of treatment in both plasma and CSF in latozinemab-treated FTD-C9orf72 patients.
- Mean levels of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), a biomarker of astrogliosis that indicates disease and/or injury to the central nervous system, decreased over 12 months in both plasma and CSF in latozinemab-treated FTD-C9orf72 patients.
- Price Action: ALEC shares are down 2.33% at $13.20 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
