 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer To Stop New Clinical Trials In Russia: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Pfizer To Stop New Clinical Trials In Russia: Reuters

Reuters reported that Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) said it would not run any new clinical trials in Russia and would stop recruiting for existing trials there.

Pfizer said it would work with the FDA and other regulators to transition all clinical trials to alternative sites outside Russia. It will continue providing drugs to the patients already enrolled in studies.

A voluntary pause in the flow of medicines to Russia would be "in direct violation of our foundational principle of putting patients first," Pfizer said. "Ending delivery of medicines, including cancer or cardiovascular therapies, would cause significant patient suffering and potential loss of life," Pfizer added.

The sanctions, which leave out medicine and medical equipment, have cut off Russian banks from the international financial system, disrupting the movement of goods into the country. 

Pfizer also said that it would donate all profits from its unit in the country to causes that provide support to the people of Ukraine.

Pfizer's CEO, Albert Bourla, said the Company would halt its investments in Russia just days ago.

Price Action: PFE shares are up 3.50% at $52.03 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Photo by x3 via Pixaby

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

GeoVax Labs Retains CATO SMS To Manage Its Mid-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
Here's Why Pfizer And Novavax Shares Are Rising On Monday
Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot Moderately Effective Against Omicron In Kids Aged 5 to 15, CDC Study Shows
Pfizer's Paxlovid Becomes First Oral COVID-19 Therapy To Be Evaluated In Pediatric Clinical Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Pediatric COVID Pill Study, Midatech And J&J Unit Expand R&D Collaboration, AbbVie-Alvotech Settle Humira Dispute
Lung-Disease Focused AN2 Therapeutics Files Plans For NASDAQ Debut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com