Liminal BioSciences Outlines Plans To Further Develop Its Lead Compound
- Liminal BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: LMNL) has provided an update on plans for further developing its lead compound fezagepras.
- The announcement follows the completion of analysis of the pharmacokinetic (PK) data from its Phase 1 MAD study of fezagepras in healthy volunteers.
- There were no significant drug-related safety findings in the study.
- "...the PK data observed from the MAD study led us to conclude that, at this stage, any potential new indications to be evaluated in the development of fezagepras are not expected to be for the treatment of fibrosis", stated Jeffrey Smith, Strategic Medical Advisor.
- Dr. Smith added, "However, analysis of the metabolite data provided support for the hypothesis that fezagepras has nitrogen scavenging properties. This provides an opportunity for fezagepras' potential development in diseases associated with high plasma ammonia concentrations."
- To support the development plan, the company plans to conduct a Phase 1a Single Ascending Dose head-to-head comparison trial with sodium phenylbutyrate.
- Liminal BioSciences has initiated the study and expects to commence the Phase 1a SAD trial in Q2 of 2022.
- Data is expected in Q3 of 2022, which will support whether or not to continue developing fezagepras as a nitrogen scavenger.
- Price Action: LMNL shares are trading up 2.17% at $0.85 during the market session on the last check Monday.
