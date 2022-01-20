Liminal BioSciences Pauses Development Of Fezagepras, Outlines R&D Priorities For 2022

Following the analysis of the preliminary pharmacokinetic data from the Phase I MAD trial, Liminal BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: LMNL) said that it would not be progressing the development of fezagepras for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) nor hypertriglyceridemia.

The Company has completed the Phase 1 MAD trial and continues to analyze the resulting data.

Additionally, the Company continues to perform additional preclinical research. It prepares to perform further early clinical research on fezagepras to determine any potential new indications, with an outcome expected in 1H of 2022.

The Company is also identifying high potency, small molecule antagonists of GPR84, with potential in reducing fibrosis in several diseases, including kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

The Company plans to finalize candidate selection in 2022.

Liminal is also developing potential OXER-1 antagonist candidates, and it expects to finalize candidate selection for the program in 2023 to progress to the clinic.

The Company held cash & cash equivalents of C$116.7 million as of September 30, 2021.

Price Action: LMNL shares closed 4.55% lower at $1.05 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.