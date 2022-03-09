EyePoint Pharma Secures $45M Credit Facilities For Debt Refinancing
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) has secured senior secured credit facilities of $45 million from Silicon Valley Bank to replace its existing credit facility with CRG Servicing LLC.
- Under the terms of the new agreement, a $30 million term loan facility and an asset-based revolving credit facility of up to $15 million will replace the existing approximately $40.5 million of obligations under the existing CRG credit facility.
- The new facility reduces the loan interest rate from 12.5% to a blended rate of approximately 5%, resulting in an estimated $2.8 million of annualized interest savings.
- As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $211.6 million in cash and investments, including over $230 million in proceeds from two follow-on equity offerings during 2021.
- Price Action: EYPT shares traded 1.44% higher at $13.36 on the last check Wednesday.
