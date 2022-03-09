 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EyePoint Pharma Secures $45M Credit Facilities For Debt Refinancing
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
EyePoint Pharma Secures $45M Credit Facilities For Debt Refinancing
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) has secured senior secured credit facilities of $45 million from Silicon Valley Bank to replace its existing credit facility with CRG Servicing LLC
  • Under the terms of the new agreement, a $30 million term loan facility and an asset-based revolving credit facility of up to $15 million will replace the existing approximately $40.5 million of obligations under the existing CRG credit facility. 
  • The new facility reduces the loan interest rate from 12.5% to a blended rate of approximately 5%, resulting in an estimated $2.8 million of annualized interest savings.
  • Related: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Raises $100M Via Capital Raise At 5% Discount.
  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $211.6 million in cash and investments, including over $230 million in proceeds from two follow-on equity offerings during 2021.
  • Price Action: EYPT shares traded 1.44% higher at $13.36 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EYPT)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Recap: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
Earnings Preview: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com