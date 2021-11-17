 Skip to main content

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Raises $100M Via Capital Raise At 5% Discount
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 5:51am   Comments
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) has priced an underwritten public offering of 4.03 million at $13.75 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.27 million shares at $13.74 per pre-funded warrant.
  • The offer price represents a discount of 5% from the last close price of $14.50 on Tuesday.
  • The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $100.3 million.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 1.09 million shares.
  • The offering will close by November 19.
  • Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • EyePoint will use the proceeds to advance EYP-1901, support earlier stage pipeline development initiatives and general corporate purposes.
  • Recently, the Company announced encouraging six-month interim data from the Phase 1 trial of EYP-1901 in wet age-related macular degeneration.
  • Price Action: EYPT shares are up 3.20% at $14.50 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

