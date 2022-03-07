 Skip to main content

Eagle Pharma's Q4 Earnings Miss Street View On Lower Product Sales
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: EGRXQ4 FY21 sales declined 15% Y/Y to $42.3 million, missing the consensus of $51.08 million.
  • The sales declined primarily due to lower product sales of Belrapzo and Ryanodex and lower royalty revenue of Bendeka, partially offset by higher product sales of Treakisym.
  • Q4 2021 Belrapzo sales were $5.5 million, compared to $10.2 million a year ago. Q4 2021 Ryanodex sales declined from $7.9 million to $6.1 million.
  • The gross margin was 71%, down from 75% a year ago, driven by revenue mix.
  • The Company posted Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.85, missing the consensus of $0.94, and down from $0.96 million a year ago.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $97.7 million, and debt was $26.0 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Guidance: Eagle Pharma expects Q1 FY22 sales of $120 million - $130 million, with adjusted EPS of $3.80 - $4.10.
  • Price Action: EGRX shares traded 2.57% higher at $46.26 on the last check Monday.

