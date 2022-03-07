Inspira Technologies, The Company That Aims To Change 50 Years Of Therapeutic Paradigm In Patients With Respiratory Failure

Photo by Mockup Graphics on Unsplash

When patients are in respiratory failure, medical teams have three ways of treating them depending on the severity of each individual’s situation.

The simplest method is to offer oxygen via a mask to increase its flow. For patients in more severe conditions, intubation forms are a second possibility. An Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) — is the third option and a last resort treatment when all else has failed.

The ECMO, which can also be used in open-heart surgery, essentially acts as an exterior heart and lungs allowing for oxygenation of the red blood cells and the removal of carbon dioxide. Major ECMO manufacturers worldwide include Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) and Japan-based Terumo Corp. (OTC: TRUMY).

One Israeli company reports that it wants to inject an additional stage into possible respiratory treatment with a medical device that doesn’t require intubation and mimics much of the same treatment ECMO provides but in a much more compact and easier-to-operate form. It could be used if the oxygen face mask option fails and would not be seen as a salvage treatment, unlike the ECMO.

Seeking Approval

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) is seeking regulatory approval in both the United States and Europe for its trademarked ART system that aims to rebalance blood saturation levels while patients are awake and spontaneously breathing, potentially minimizing the patient’s need for invasive mechanical ventilation.

Inspira states that the ART system, given its size and relative ease of use, potentially does not require multiple experienced medical personnel to operate it like the ECMO does, keeps people off expensive ventilators, protects them from possible complications, and could be used in far more service centers than the bulky ECMO machine. Only about 700 centers worldwide operate ECMO machines, estimates Inspira Chairman, Benad Goldwasser.

Prof. Benad Goldwaser, who has 10 exits to his name.

In addition, the ART system could easily be used in multiple hospitals and medical centers in areas where there isn’t relatively easy access to invasive mechanical ventilation such as rural locations in the U.S., saving hospitals and patients a lot of money. Each patient on a ventilator costs up to $10,000 a day, Goldwasser estimated.

“This really could be a gamechanger both for the patient and from an economic point of view,” Goldwasser told Benzinga. “You don’t often get the chance to really change the field of medicine with medical devices.”

Step By Step

Inspira Technologies’ approach to seeking regulatory approval for the ART system is to first introduce its own version of the ECMO machine, the Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS), for approval. Offering a similar version of a machine that has already been approved in some cases by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration strengthens Inspira’s hand by heightening its profile, Goldwasser said.

“We will gain confidence and experience in the field and that could help ART be recognized earlier,” said Goldwasser.

The market for respiratory disease treatment is growing worldwide even without the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the number of elderly people in the world expected to total two billion by 2050, for example, multiple diseases such as pneumonia and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) will likely increasingly need more and newer treatment options like Inspira’s ART system

