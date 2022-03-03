 Skip to main content

Eli Lilly's JAK Inhibitor Baricitinib Cuts Death Risk By 13% In COVID-19 Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:54pm   Comments
  • According to a British study, Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) Olumiant (baricitinib) reduced the risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients by 13%.
  • According to a Reuters report, more than 8,000 patients were administered baricitinib in addition to standard of care in the RECOVERY Trial.
  • Results showed that 546 patients in the standard of care group died within 28 days, compared to 513 patients in the baricitinib group who died where they were also given a corticosteroid like dexamethasone, tocilizumab, or remdesivir.
  • Related: WHO Recommends Glaxo, Eli Lilly Drugs For COVID-19 Treatment Amid Omicron Surge.
  • "This result confirms and extends earlier findings, providing greater certainty that baricitinib is beneficial and new data to guide the treatment of COVID-19 patients with a combination of drugs to dampen the immune response," said Peter Horby, Oxford professor and joint chief investigator.
  • In the RECOVERY trial, baricitinib also increased the chances of patients being discharged alive within 28 days and reduced the risk of their condition worsening, scientists said.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are up 0.93% at $256.54, INCY shares are down 1.16% at $68.78 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

