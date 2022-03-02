 Skip to main content

FDA Slaps Clinical Hold On Celyad's Phase 1 Colorectal Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:25am   Comments
  • The FDA has issued a clinical hold on Celyad Oncology SA's (NASDAQ: CYAD) CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial due to insufficient information to assess risk to study subjects.
  • As previously disclosed, the Company announced that it was voluntarily pausing the CYAD-101-002 trial to investigate reports of two fatalities in the study.
  • Celyad Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. 
  • The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
  • Price Action: CYAD shares closed 15.4% lower at $2.26 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks FDA General

