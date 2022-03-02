FDA Slaps Clinical Hold On Celyad's Phase 1 Colorectal Cancer Trial
- The FDA has issued a clinical hold on Celyad Oncology SA's (NASDAQ: CYAD) CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial due to insufficient information to assess risk to study subjects.
- As previously disclosed, the Company announced that it was voluntarily pausing the CYAD-101-002 trial to investigate reports of two fatalities in the study.
- Celyad Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer.
- The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
- Price Action: CYAD shares closed 15.4% lower at $2.26 on Tuesday.
