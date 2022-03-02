Why Are Karyopharm Shares Trading Lower Today

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock plunged after an update on its supplemental New Drug Application submission based on the Phase 3 SIENDO study data of selinexor as front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

The cmpany received feedback that the current SIENDO study topline results would not support an sNDA approval.

Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study significance and overall clinical benefit for the whole population.

They discussed further exploring patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer with p53 wild-type is warranted.

Related: Karyopharm Shares Fall After Selinexor Data In Endometrial Cancer Patients.

Karyopharm Shares Fall After Selinexor Data In Endometrial Cancer Patients. The company will continue collecting and analyzing the SIENDO study data.

In addition, Karyopharm plans to initiate a new study of selinexor in patients with p53 wild-type endometrial cancer and believes topline data will be available in 1H of 2024.

SVB Leerink maintains Market Perform on Karyopharm Therapeutics, but it lowered the price target to $6 from $8.

maintains Market Perform on Karyopharm Therapeutics, but it lowered the price target to $6 from $8. Price Action: KPTI shares traded 27.3% lower at $7.55 in pre-market on the last check Wednesday.