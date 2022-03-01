 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilead Hit By FDA Complete Response Letter For Lenacapavir In HIV Infection
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:39am   Comments
Share:
Gilead Hit By FDA Complete Response Letter For Lenacapavir In HIV Infection
  • The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) application for lenacapavir for heavily treated multi-drug resistant (MDR) HIV-1 infection.
  • Lenacapavir is an investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor.
  • In the CRL, the FDA has cited Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues relating to the compatibility of lenacapavir with the proposed container vial. 
  • The FDA raised questions about vials made of borosilicate glass and their compatibility with the lenacapavir solution, resulting in a clinical hold for injectable lenacapavir.
  • Gilead intends to provide FDA with a comprehensive plan and corresponding data to use a different vial type.
  • Related: Gilead's Lenacapavir Shows Sustained Efficacy In Pretreated HIV Patients.
  • The lenacapavir application was submitted to the FDA to treat heavily-treatment experienced people with multi-drug resistant HIV in June 2021 and selected for priority review. 
  • Price Action: GILD shares are down 0.66% at $60.00 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

Gilead Sciences Whale Trades For February 28
Where Gilead Sciences Stands With Analysts
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 28, 2022
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Following New Sanctions Against Russia
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 27-March 5): Earnings, Multiple Regulatory Decisions Take The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs HIV treatmentBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com