 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Slaps Clinical Hold On Gilead's Injectable Lenacapavir In HIV Trials
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:
FDA Slaps Clinical Hold On Gilead's Injectable Lenacapavir In HIV Trials
  • The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) injectable lenacapavir in borosilicate vials in all ongoing clinical studies for HIV treatment and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). 
  • The FDA's clinical hold is due to emerging concerns about the compatibility of borosilicate glass-made vials with lenacapavir solution, which could lead to the formation of sub-visible glass particles in the solution of lenacapavir. 
  • The hold will impact ten lenacapavir trials, either monotherapy or combination.
  • Related: Gilead, Merck Stop Enrollment In Mid-Stage HIV Combination Therapy Trial.
  • Dosing of oral formulations of lenacapavir will continue. 
  • During the clinical hold, screening and enrollment of study participants and the dosing of injectable lenacapavir will not be permitted across all lenacapavir studies. 
  • All other study activities, including monitoring participants and the dosing of participants in comparator arms, will continue according to the relevant study protocol.
  • "We are committed to working diligently with FDA to resolve this glass vial compatibility quality issue and resume injectable lenacapavir dosing in the affected studies in a timely fashion," said Merdad Parsey, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences.
  • Price Action: GILD shares are down 0.22% at $71.68 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allakos Slips Negative Late-Stage Data, Pfizer & Merck Announce Fresh COVID Pill Deal With UK, Regulatory Setback For Takeda
European Commission Expands Use Of Remdesivir In COVID-19 Patients Not On Supplemental Oxygen
EMA Might Not Decide On Merck's COVID-91 Oral Antiviral Before Christmas: Reuters
Gilead's CAR-T Yescarta Shows 78% Complete Response Rate In First-Line Lymphoma Patients
Gilead's Kite Unveils More Data On Yescarta In Second-Line Lymphoma Patients
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs HIV treatmentBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com