Pfizer's Clostridioides Difficile Vaccine Fails To Prevent C. Difficile Infection
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:23am   Comments
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) announced data from the CLOVER Phase 3 trial evaluating Clostridioides difficile vaccine candidate to prevent C. difficile infection (CDI).
  • Initial analyses of two secondary endpoints indicated a highly favorable benefit in reducing CDI severity and 100% vaccine efficacy in preventing medically attended CDI.
  • However, the trial did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of prevention of primary CDI. 
  • Safety reviews indicated that the investigational vaccine was safe and well-tolerated.
  • Vaccine efficacy under the primary endpoint was 31% following the third dose and 28.6% following the second dose for the C. difficile vaccine candidate. 
  • For all CDI cases recorded 14 days post dose 3, vaccine efficacy 49%, 47%, and 31% up to 12 months, 24 months, and at the final analysis, respectively.
  • Pfizer noted a highly favorable potential benefit in reducing the duration and severity of the disease. 
  • None of the participants with CDI in the vaccine group required medical attention (including hospitalization) compared to 11 in the placebo group. 
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.36% at $46.30 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

