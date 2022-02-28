Amgen's Tezspire Reduces Annualized Exacerbation Rate In Severe Asthma Patients
Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) shared results from a pooled post-hoc analysis of the NAVIGATOR Phase 3 and PATHWAY Phase 2b trials of Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko) in broad asthma patient population.
- Tezspire is indicated for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.
- In the pooled analysis, Tezspire, when added to standard of care (SoC), reduced asthma exacerbations in patients, irrespective of baseline blood eosinophil counts, demonstrating consistent efficacy with a 71%, 48%, and 48% over 52 weeks, compared to placebo added to SoC.
- In the same analysis, Tezspire also demonstrated improvements in AAER in patients regardless of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) level and allergy status over 52 weeks, compared to placebo.
- In a pre-specified exploratory analysis from NAVIGATOR, Tezspire showed consistent efficacy throughout the year regardless of the season.
- The proportion of patients with an exacerbation was lower in the Tezspire group than in the placebo group across all seasons.
- Price Action: AMGN shares closed 3.54% higher at $227.03 on Friday.
