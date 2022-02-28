 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amgen's Tezspire Reduces Annualized Exacerbation Rate In Severe Asthma Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 7:52am   Comments
Share:
Amgen's Tezspire Reduces Annualized Exacerbation Rate In Severe Asthma Patients

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGNshared results from a pooled post-hoc analysis of the NAVIGATOR Phase 3 and PATHWAY Phase 2b trials of Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko) in broad asthma patient population.

  • Tezspire is indicated for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.
  • In the pooled analysis, Tezspire, when added to standard of care (SoC), reduced asthma exacerbations in patients, irrespective of baseline blood eosinophil counts, demonstrating consistent efficacy with a 71%, 48%, and 48% over 52 weeks, compared to placebo added to SoC.
  • Also See: Amgen Posts Latest Batch of Lumakras Data In Pancreatic Cancer.
  • In the same analysis, Tezspire also demonstrated improvements in AAER in patients regardless of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) level and allergy status over 52 weeks, compared to placebo.
  • In a pre-specified exploratory analysis from NAVIGATOR, Tezspire showed consistent efficacy throughout the year regardless of the season.
  • The proportion of patients with an exacerbation was lower in the Tezspire group than in the placebo group across all seasons.
  • Price Action: AMGN shares closed 3.54% higher at $227.03 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN)

10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
A Bullish Sign Appears On Amgen's Chart
Apple And Nike Lead The Dow Jones Lower Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Avenue Tumbles On Negative Adcom Verdict, Moderna's Expanded Deal With Rovi, Gilead Takes Equity Stake In Hookipa
Amgen Posts Latest Batch of Lumakras Data In Pancreatic Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: asthma BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com