GSK Stops Additional Three Respiratory Virus Vaccine Trials In Pregnant Women
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 9:16am   Comments
GSK Stops Additional Three Respiratory Virus Vaccine Trials In Pregnant Women

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) has halted enrollment and vaccination in three trials of its experimental vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in pregnant women.

  • Last week, GSK paused a late-stage trial, dubbed "GRACE," as well as two other studies based on safety recommendations from an independent committee.
  • The Company said that further analysis is ongoing to understand safety data better. 
  • Also See: Glaxo's Q4 Pharma Sales Jump 20% Boosted By COVID-19 Treatment; Prepares For Spin-Off.
  • GSK reiterated that the halts did not affect another trial of its RSV vaccine candidate for adults aged 60 and over, adding that analysis of the safety data from the maternal trials is ongoing.
  • The trial remains on track with an anticipated data readout in 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: GSK shares are down 1.59% at $42 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

