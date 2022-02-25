 Skip to main content

Aquestive Highlights Early Data From Allergy Treatment Candidate AQST-109 Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 10:48am   Comments
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) announced positive topline results from Part 1 of the EPIPHAST study for its AQST-109 epinephrine oral film. 

  • Part 1 showed that key pharmacokinetic measures were aligned with previous favorable results for AQST-109 and that the product was well tolerated with no serious adverse events. 
  • A lead candidate is currently being evaluated in Part 2 of the EPIPHAST study.
  • The lead formulation of AQST-109 rapidly reached clinically meaningful blood concentrations when delivered in two different physical configurations, with a median Tmax of 13.5 minutes and 22.5 minutes, respectively. 
  • Part 1 data also demonstrated that arithmetic mean maximum concentrations values consistent with those previously reported for approved injectable epinephrine devices such as EpiPen.
  • EPIPHAST is a crossover study in healthy adult subjects comparing the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of epinephrine delivered via Aquestive's AQST-109 oral film compared to intramuscular injection of epinephrine.
  • Aquestive has commenced Part 2 of the EPIPHAST study and expects to report topline results in the first half of 2022. 
  • Part 2 is a randomized, crossover design comparing AQST-109 12mg to epinephrine IM 0.3mg.
  • Price Action: AQST shares are up 7.66% at $2.67 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

