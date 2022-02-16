 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rhythm Pharma's Highlights Interim Setmelanotide Data In Long Term Genetic Disorder Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 11:07am   Comments
Share:
Rhythm Pharma's Highlights Interim Setmelanotide Data In Long Term Genetic Disorder Trial

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) has announced interim data from its long-term extension study evaluating setmelanotide in patients with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS).

  • BBS is a genetic disorder characterized by rod/cone dystrophy, polydactyly, central obesity, hypogonadism, and kidney dysfunction in some cases.
  • Of the patients enrolled in Rhythm's long-term extension trial, 19 individuals with BBS have reached 24 months on therapy. 
  • The mean percent reduction in body mass index (BMI) from pivotal trial baseline was -14.3% (n=19).
  • Related: Rhythm Pharma's Imcivree Wins UK Approval For Obesity, Hunger Control.
  • The mean percent reduction in body weight from pivotal trial baseline among patients 18 years of age or older was -14.9% (n=6);
  • The mean reduction in BMI Z score from pivotal trial baseline among patients younger than 18 was -0.72 (n=12).
  • Setmelanotide was generally well-tolerated in the long-term extension study, and no new safety signals were observed. 
  • A supplemental marketing application for setmelanotide for BBS or Alström syndrome is currently under FDA review with the PDUFA goal date of March 16. 
  • A Type II variation application has also been submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for obesity and control of hyperphagia in adult and pediatric patients six years of age and older with BBS.
  • Rhythm will also provide an update on ongoing preparations in support of a potential U.S. commercial launch of Imcivree (setmelanotide) for obesity and hyperphagia in patients with BBS during a virtual event today at 4 p.m. ET. 
  • Price Action: RYTM shares are down 2.65% at $6.61 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RYTM)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 17, 2022
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
52 Weeks High And Low Article
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com