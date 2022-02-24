 Skip to main content

BioCryst's Orladeyo Shows Long Term Benefit With Sustained Reductions in Attack Rates
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 12:17pm   Comments
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRXannounced new long-term efficacy and safety data from the APeX-2 trial evaluating Orladeyo (berotralstat) for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

  • The results showed sustained reductions in attack rates and improved quality of life (QoL) among patients living with HAE, regardless of their baseline attack rates and initial responses to Orladeyo.
  • The analysis stratified all 21 patients by their initial reduction in HAE attack rate from baseline to Week 24 in three groups - Group A (<50 percent attack rate reduction; n=4), Group B (≥50 percent attack rate reduction; n=17), and Group C (≥70 percent attack rate reduction; n=14). 
  • A sustained reduction in HAE attack rates was observed from baseline to Week 96 across all three groups of patients. 
  • Group A had a mean decrease of 2.3 attacks/month, Group B had a mean decline of 2.5 attacks/month, and Group C had a mean reduction of 2.6 attacks/month.
  • At Week 96, median attack rates were 0.0 regardless of baseline attack rate.
  • Price Action: BCRX shares are down 2.77% at $16.24 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

