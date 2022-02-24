 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Trevi Therapeutics Shares Surging During Premarket Thursday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 7:55am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Trevi Therapeutics Shares Surging During Premarket Thursday?

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) has announced positive interim analysis results from Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients (IPF) suffering from chronic cough.

  • The company conducted a statistical analysis to assess the probability of success of CANAL based on the interim data. 
  • The interim analysis (N=26) was statistically significant on the primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating a 52% placebo-adjusted reduction in the geometric mean percent change in daytime cough events for Haduvio. 
  • An independent statistical team conducted the interim analysis according to the pre-specified endpoint in the protocol.
  • Nalbuphine ER has been well-tolerated in the CANAL trial. The safety profile remains consistent with prior studies with no new safety signals. 
  • One SAE has been reported in the CANAL trial to date and was not considered treatment-related.
  • Trevi has determined to stop further recruitment into the CANAL trial and plans to initiate discussions with Health Authorities regarding the next study. 
  • The company plans to report data from the full CANAL trial early in Q3 of 2022. It will include the patients enrolled in January and February of this year, with approximately 40 subjects.
  • Price Action: TRVI shares are up 41.3% at $0.65 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRVI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com