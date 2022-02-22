 Skip to main content

Takeda Inks $2B Gene Therapy Pact With Code Biotherapeutics
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 12:42pm   Comments
Takeda Inks $2B Gene Therapy Pact With Code Biotherapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) has signed up for a gene therapy pact, encoding a $2 billion biobucks deal with Code Biotherapeutics across four programs.

  • The collaboration entails deploying Code's non-viral gene therapies against liver-directed rare disease and central nervous system conditions. 
  • Through the agreement, Takeda and Code Bio will design and develop a targeted gene therapy leveraging Code Bio's 3DNA platform for a liver-directed rare disease program.
  • The companies will conduct additional studies for central nervous system-directed rare disease programs. 
  • Takeda has the right to exercise options for an exclusive license for four programs. 
  • Under the agreement terms, Code Bio will receive double-digit million dollars in upfront, near-term milestones, and research funding payments. 
  • Code Bio is also eligible to receive future development and commercial milestone payments plus tiered royalties with a potential total deal value of up to $2 billion if milestones for all four programs are achieved. 
  • Takeda and Code Bio will collaborate on research activities up to candidate selection. After the option exercise, Takeda will assume responsibility for further development and commercialization.
  • Price Action: TAK shares are down 1.89% at $15.06 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapyBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

