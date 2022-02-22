 Skip to main content

Panbela Therapeutics Acquires Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals For Stock & Milestone Payment
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 2:09pm   Comments
Panbela Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PBLA) has agreed to acquire a privately-held Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPP) for a combination of stock and future milestone payments.

  • The combined entity will have an expanded pipeline addressing an estimated $5 billion market opportunity for the areas of initial focus: familial adenomatous polyposis, first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer prevention, and ovarian cancer. 
  • Under the terms of the agreement and plan of merger, the CPP's shareholders will receive Panbela shares upon closing of the merger. 
  • On a pro forma and fully diluted basis, Panbela shareholders will own approximately 59% of the post-merger holding company, and holders of CPP securities will own about 41%.
  • CPP stockholders will be eligible to receive contingent payments totaling a maximum of $60 million from milestone and royalty payments associated with the potential approval and commercialization of the lead asset.
  • The closing is expected to occur by Q2 of 2022.
  • Price Action: PBLA shares are down 6.48% at $2.02 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Biotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care

