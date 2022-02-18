 Skip to main content

Janssen's Tremfya Shows Clinical Response At 12 Weeks In Ulcerative Colitis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 12:47pm   Comments
Janssen's Tremfya Shows Clinical Response At 12 Weeks In Ulcerative Colitis

Janssen Pharmaceutical, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), has announced results from the Phase 2b QUASAR Induction study of Tremfya (guselkumab) in active ulcerative colitis.

  • The findings were presented at the Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO).
  • The trial included adult patients with moderately to severely active UC who previously had an inadequate response or intolerance to conventional and/or selected advanced therapies.
  • Results showed that a significantly greater proportion of adults treated with Tremfy achieved clinical response at week 12, the study's primary endpoint (200 mg: 61.4%, 400 mg: 60.7%) than placebo (27.6%).
  • Clinical remission rates were achieved in 25.7% and 25.2% of patients in the 200 and 400 mg Tremfya groups, respectively, compared with 9.5% in placebo.
  • Endoscopic improvement rates were achieved in 30.7% and 30.8% of patients in 200 and 400 mg TREMFYA groups compared with 12.4% in the placebo group.
  • No serious infections, cases of malignancy, or death were reported for Tremfya.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are down 1.31% at $161.01 during the market session on the last check Friday.

