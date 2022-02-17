Alkermes' Nemvaleukin Shows Encouraging Anti-Tumor Activity In Pretreated Kidney Cancer
Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) presented new data from the ongoing phase 1/2 ARTISTRY-1 trial for nemvaleukin alfa, engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
- The data were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium.
- The presentation includes updated efficacy and safety data from the monotherapy arm of ARTISTRY-1, in which anti-tumor activity was observed in RCC patients, including patients who were checkpoint inhibitor (CPI)-pretreated.
- Yesterday, the Company reported better than expected Q4 FY21 financial results.
- The ARTISTRY-1 monotherapy RCC cohort included 27 patients with advanced RCC, 56% of whom were CPI-pretreated.
- Nemvaleukin monotherapy induced robust expansion of CD8+ T and natural killer (NK) cells, with minimal effect on regulatory T cells (Tregs).
- Among 23 evaluable patients, four patients achieved a partial response (one unconfirmed), and three of these patients continued on monotherapy.
- Decreases in target lesions of up to 60% were observed. Stable disease was observed in 10 patients.
- Regardless of causality, fever, chills, nausea, and anemia were the most frequently reported adverse events (AEs). There were no deaths due to treatment-related AEs.
- Price Action: ALKS shares are down 7.05% at $24.90 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
