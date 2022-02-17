 Skip to main content

Ironwood Reports Mixed Q4 Results; Linzess Joins Blockbuster Club As US Sales Exceed $1B
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 10:07am   Comments
Ironwood Reports Mixed Q4 Results; Linzess Joins Blockbuster Club As US Sales Exceed $1B

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWDreported Q4 FY21 sales of $117.1 million, compared to $116.7 million in Q4 FY20, beating the consensus of $109.87 million.

  • Ironwood recorded $113.7 million in collaboration revenue in Q4 related to sales of LINZESS in the U.S., a 2.7% Y/Y increase, and $3.4 million in royalties and other revenue. 
  • Total LINZESS prescription demand in Q4 FY21 was 42 million LINZESS capsules, a 10% Y/Y increase.
  • The company posted Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.27, down from $0.36 a year ago, missing the consensus of $0.35.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $56.95 million compared to $65.95 million a year ago.
  • CEO Tom McCourt said, "I am proud to share that LINZESS has earned blockbuster brand status with more than $1 billion in U.S. net sales in 2021, an extraordinary accomplishment for our company."
  • Guidance: Ironwood continues to expect FY22 U.S. LINZESS net sales growth in low single digits %, with total revenue of $420 million - $430 million, versus the consensus of $426.9 million.
  • The company expects adjusted EBITDA of more than $250 million.
  • Price Action: IRWD shares are down 5.64% at $10.38 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

